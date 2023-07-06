One-vehicle crash in Mower County injures the driver

PLEASANT VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A crash in Mower County sends one person to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Sharon Ann Nygaard, 60 of Arlington, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 90 when she lost control around 2:15 pm Thursday near mile marker 199. Nygaard’s vehicle went off the road and she suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Nygaard was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Dexter Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.