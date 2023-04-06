One-vehicle crash in Howard County injures a Minnesota man

SARATOGA, Iowa – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was seriously hurt after a Thursday morning crash.
It happened around 8 am on Highway 9 in Saratoga. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Russett, 37 from Bloomington, Minnesota, was eastbound when he crossed the center line and his car went into the north ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says Russett’s car hit a culvert and came to rest on its front end.
Russett was flown by helicopter to Rochester, Minnesota, for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says Russett had a black cat in the car with him that has not been found. If anyone finds a black cat in the area of the crash, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Riceville Fire, Riceville Ambulance, Howard County Ambulance, Howard County First Responders, Cresco Fire, and Gundersen Air assisted with this crash.
Russett has been cited for having no valid driver’s license.