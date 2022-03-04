One trial set over guns found during Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One trial is scheduled for two men arrested for weapons charges after a traffic stop.
Jeremiah Dimitri Jackson, 21 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial August 29 for possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place and possession of a firearm as a drug user.
Jackson and Teegan James Wenzel, 19 of South St. Paul, were pulled over on September 12, 2021, in the 600 block of 11th Avenue SE in Rochester for no license plates on their vehicle. Officers said the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and they searched it, finding two firearms.
Court documents state one of the guns had been reported stolen in Maple Grove.
Wenzel has pleaded not guilty to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place, possession of a firearm as a drug user, driving without a valid license, and having no license plates on a vehicle. No trial date has been set for him.