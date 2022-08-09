One Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people accused of breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines is sentenced to more prison time.
Cody William Hendrickson, 37 of Richfield, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to first-degree damage to property and second-degree burglary. 23 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Rochester Police Department says Hendrickson and Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, broke into several apartment buildings on February 27, February 28, and March 22 of 2021. They were accused of stealing an unknown number of coins from building washing machines and causing about $3,600 in damage.
Hendrickson has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison, with credit for 300 days already served.
Bellanger, who is also accused of breaking into multiple other apartment buildings with another accomplice, has not entered a plea to any of the 34 criminal charges against her.
Bellanger is serving a prison sentence for a probation violation in Dakota County. Hendrickson is serving a prison sentence for a drug conviction in Scott County.
Both were sent back to prison after allegedly committing their crimes in Olmsted County.