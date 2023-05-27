One person displaced by Saturday morning fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person is displaced after a home caught fire early Saturday morning.
The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2 a.m. Saturday off Melrose Street SE. When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming from the front of the house and the attic - all the occupants of the house we out.
RFD says no one was injured and the significant fire and smoke damage in the living caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.
RFD's Fire Marshal's Division is investigating the cause of the fire.