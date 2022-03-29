One person dead after Monday house fire in Goodhue County

WANAMINGO, Minn. – One person died in a Monday night house fire in Goodhue County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 9:40 pm of a fire in the 500 block of Braget Circle. Deputies say a husband and wife in the home were in bed when they smelled something burning and tried to get out of the house.
Monica Siegle exited the home and ran to a neighbor’s house. Deputies say Siegle had thought her husband, Jay Siegle, was behind her but he actually never got out of the burning home. After calling 911, the neighbor tried to go into the home for Jay Siegle but deputies say heavy black smoke made that impossible.
The Wanamingo Fire/Rescue Department arrived on the scene, put out the fire, and Jay Siegle was then found in the home. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says life-saving measures were employed but Jay Siegle, 56, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Monica Siegle was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for evaluation.
Zumbrota Ambulance, Mayo One, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with this incident.
The cause of this house fire is under investigation but the Sheriff’s Office says it is not considered suspicious.