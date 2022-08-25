One more week to try the MnDot pilot program autonomous ‘Med City Mover’

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you haven't had the chance yet, you have one more week to try the ‘Med City Mover.’
It's the year-long project led by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to test and demonstrate two free low-speed, automated, and electric shuttles in downtown Rochester.
Over the last year the shuttles have taken more than 2,000 rides.
Mike Dougherty, MN Dot Director of Communications and Public Engagement for District 6 says the pilot program has opened up ideas of how this technology can help all riders.
“We wanna make sure whatever eventually gets on the roads, can serve everybody that uses the roads - not just somebody that can walk on it, anybody that has a handicap,” he explains.
He says this pilot program has been a learning opportunity to get a sense of driverless technology.
“Hopefully wherever autonomous vehicles end up on our roads, we'll know that Rochester played a role. The city of Rochester was a great partner, First Transit, all those folks like that,” Dougherty adds.
Dougherty says MN Dot is working on two other autonomous vehicle projects in White Bear Lake and Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
The shuttle runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. You can hop on board until next Wednesday, August 31st.