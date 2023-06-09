One man hospitalized, shed a total loss following Thursday morning fire

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A shed is a total loss following a fire Thursday morning.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a report of a shed fire Thursday at 9:36 a.m. in the 11600 block of CR 11 NE in Farmington Township.
The Elgin and Plainview Fire Department extinguished the shed fire as OCSO did traffic control in the area.
During this, the 77-year-old owner of the property collapsed and was not breathing. Several rounds of CPR and AED were administered until the man began breathing again. He was then transported to St. Marys by Elgin Ambulance.
OCSO says he is in stable condition.
The shed was a total loss and OCSO says the cause of the fire was a lawn mower battery explosion.