One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm.
Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco, were taking the ramp from 19th Street to enter northbound Highway 52. The State Patrol says Amundson collided with Kronebusch, causing Kronebusch to strike a third vehicle driven by Julie Kay Schulz, 45 of Medford.
Kronebusch was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not hurt.
Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.