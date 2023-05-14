 Skip to main content
One injured in Sunday afternoon collision

FARIBAULT, Minn. - An Albert Lea woman was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Faribault.

Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Rebeccah Gasner of Faribault and 88-year-old Joyce Olson of Albert Lea were both driving south on Interstate 35 when they crashed ay Interstate 35 and Highway 21 at 6:46 p.m.

Gasner also had a 26-year-old passenger in the car.

Olson was taken to Faribault Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Police Department, and North Memorial Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

