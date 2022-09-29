One injured in Olmsted County collision

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital.
It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
Meeker suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Gentry was not hurt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.