One injured in I-35 collision in Freeborn County

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon injures one driver in Freeborn County.
It took place just before 3:30 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dan Joseph Fischer, 64 of Saint Paul Park, and Dylan Lee Howell, 27 of Burrton, Kansas, collided near mile marker 20 and both vehicles went off the road.
The State Patrol says Fischer suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Howell was not harmed. The highway was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.
The Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.