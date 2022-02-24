 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

One injured in I-35 collision in Freeborn County

  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon injures one driver in Freeborn County.

It took place just before 3:30 pm on southbound Interstate 35.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Dan Joseph Fischer, 64 of Saint Paul Park, and Dylan Lee Howell, 27 of Burrton, Kansas, collided near mile marker 20 and both vehicles went off the road.

The State Patrol says Fischer suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.  Howell was not harmed.  The highway was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

The Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you