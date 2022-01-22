 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa This Afternoon and Tonight...

.A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light
snow to northern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Roads
will likely become snow covered and slick later this evening
into Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for
potential snow covered roads and slick conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

One injured in Friday night crash in Freeborn County

  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol.jpg

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The State Patrol says ice is to blame for a crash that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

It happened on southbound Interstate 35 around just before 11 pm.  The State Patrol says Jessica Lynn Mulcahy, 41 of Waseca, hit some ice near mile marker 21 and rolled into the ditch.  Mulcahy suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Mulcahy was wearing her seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you