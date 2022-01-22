One injured in Friday night crash in Freeborn County

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The State Patrol says ice is to blame for a crash that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
It happened on southbound Interstate 35 around just before 11 pm. The State Patrol says Jessica Lynn Mulcahy, 41 of Waseca, hit some ice near mile marker 21 and rolled into the ditch. Mulcahy suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Mulcahy was wearing her seat belt.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.