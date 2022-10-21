One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County.
It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
Sitze suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.