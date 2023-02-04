One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning.
The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Frisbie suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Vanessen was not harmed.
Clarks Grove and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident.