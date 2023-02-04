 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County

  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning.

The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County.  A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.

Frisbie suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.  Vanessen was not harmed.

Clarks Grove and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you