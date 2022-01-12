 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

One hospitalized after semi hits pickup in Floyd County

  • 0
Iowa State Patrol.jpg

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A Waverly man is hurt in a pickup truck/semi collision Wednesday morning in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:18 am at the intersection of Highway 18 and Lancer Avenue, west of Floyd.  The State Patrol says Brian Wrage, 45 of Waverly, was northbound in a pickup, failed to stop for the stop sign, and was hit broadside by the semi driven by Craig Riffey, 33 of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Wrage was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR ambulance.  The State Patrol says Wrage’s life was saved because he was wearing his seat belt.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation-Motor Vehicle Enforcement.  This collision remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you