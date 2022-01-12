One hospitalized after semi hits pickup in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A Waverly man is hurt in a pickup truck/semi collision Wednesday morning in Floyd County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:18 am at the intersection of Highway 18 and Lancer Avenue, west of Floyd. The State Patrol says Brian Wrage, 45 of Waverly, was northbound in a pickup, failed to stop for the stop sign, and was hit broadside by the semi driven by Craig Riffey, 33 of Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Wrage was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR ambulance. The State Patrol says Wrage’s life was saved because he was wearing his seat belt.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation-Motor Vehicle Enforcement. This collision remains under investigation.