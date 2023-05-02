One guilty plea, one sentence for 2020 gunfire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One man has been sentenced and another is headed to trial over gunfire in Floyd County in 2020.
Investigators say Calvin Edwards Tillman, 20 of Charles City, Romel Allen Price, 20 of Lafayette, Indiana, and a third person were involved in a confrontation with three other people in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City on June 13, 2020. Investigators say Tillman ordered Price to threaten the victims and fire a gun into a parked car near the victims.
Price was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and Tillman was charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Tillman pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and a $430 civil penalty.
Tillman received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
Price has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting June 13.