 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

One guilty plea, one sentence for 2020 gunfire in Charles City

  • 0
Romel Price

Romel Price

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One man has been sentenced and another is headed to trial over gunfire in Floyd County in 2020.

Investigators say Calvin Edwards Tillman, 20 of Charles City, Romel Allen Price, 20 of Lafayette, Indiana, and a third person were involved in a confrontation with three other people in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City on June 13, 2020.  Investigators say Tillman ordered Price to threaten the victims and fire a gun into a parked car near the victims.

Price was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and Tillman was charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon.  Tillman pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and a $430 civil penalty.

Tillman received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.

Price has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting June 13.

Tags

Recommended for you