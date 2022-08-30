One guilty plea in violent Floyd County robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent robbery in Floyd County.
Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 24.
Law enforcement says Kathyleen and Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, attacked someone on July 10. Court documents state the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body with a dangerous weapon and suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. Investigators say the victim was then robbed.
Darius Mason is pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, and false imprisonment. His trial is set to begin on September 13.