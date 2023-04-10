One guilty plea in gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of the men arrested for a gun vs. knife confrontation has pleaded guilty.
Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday to a reduced charge of fifth-degree assault. He was given one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
Reh and Brian Keith Ketchum, 38 of Austin, were arrested on November 23, 2022, and both were charged with second-degree assault.
Austin police say they got a call from Reh just after 10:30 pm stating that Ketchum had threatened Reh with a knife in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SW and Reh had gotten a gun to protect himself. Officers were sent to the scene and Reh said Ketchum threatened to hit Reh as he was dropping people off in the driveway of an apartment building.
Ketchum allegedly approached Reh with a knife in his hand and yelled at him, which made Reh go inside the building to grab his gun. Reh says he threatened to shoot if Ketchum got too close. Police say Ketchum claimed Reh’s vehicle was blocking the driveway and when Ketchum’s girlfriend spoke to Reh about moving his vehicle, Reh allegedly pulled out a gun and that’s when Ketchum got a knife to defend himself and his girlfriend.
Ketchum has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting 9 am on May 1.