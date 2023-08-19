 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 98 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

One driver flown to hospital after Howard County collision

Howard County Sheriff

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person is flown to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in North Iowa.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles crashed together at around 7 pm Friday at the intersection of Willow Avenue and 150th Street.  Investigators say both vehicles were northbound and one had stopped for oncoming traffic to turn left.  The second vehicle then smashed into the rear of the first and drove away.

Deputies say they found a license plate at the scene of the accident and traced it back to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle.  The Sheriff’s Office says when deputies went to that home, they found a vehicle with heavy frontend damage parked in the driveway and a male subject with severe trauma in the yard.

The male subject was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries.  The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says this accident remains under investigation.

