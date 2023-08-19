One driver flown to hospital after Howard County collision

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person is flown to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in North Iowa.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles crashed together at around 7 pm Friday at the intersection of Willow Avenue and 150th Street. Investigators say both vehicles were northbound and one had stopped for oncoming traffic to turn left. The second vehicle then smashed into the rear of the first and drove away.
Deputies say they found a license plate at the scene of the accident and traced it back to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says when deputies went to that home, they found a vehicle with heavy frontend damage parked in the driveway and a male subject with severe trauma in the yard.
The male subject was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says this accident remains under investigation.