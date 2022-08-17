One defendant sentenced over illegal guns in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men arrested for guns found during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Jeremiah Dimitri Jackson, 21 of Rochester, has been given one year of supervised probation and fined $200 for pleading guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.
Jackson and Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of Rochester, were arrested on September 12, 2021. They were pulled over in the 600 block of 11th Avenue SE in Rochester for no license plates on their vehicle. Officers said the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and they searched it, finding two firearms. According to court documents, one of the guns had been reported stolen in Maple Grove.
Wenzel has pleaded not guilty to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place, possession of a firearm as a drug user, driving without a valid license, and having no license plates on a vehicle. His trial is set to begin on November 28.