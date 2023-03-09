One dead, two injured after collision in icy conditions in Mower County

 Skip to main content
...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Continue...

.Snowfall reports through the evening so far have mostly been in
the 2 to 5 inch range with some of the higher amounts in southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to diminish,
however 1 to 2 inches of accumulation can be expected especially
east of the Mississippi River.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several spins outs, slide-offs and crashes have been reported
this evening including I90 and I94. If traveling overnight, slow
down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front
of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead and two injured after a collision in Mower County.

The Minnesota State patrol says Hope Ann Doherty, 45 of Racine, was driving south on Highway 63 and Thersea Radney Flute Player, 27 of Flandreau, South Dakota, was northbound when their vehicles collided near mile marker 24 just before 6 pm Thursday.

The State patrol says Flute Player suffered life-threatening injuries and her passenger, Rory Derek Anderlik, 34 of Riceville, Iowa, was killed.  The State Patrol says Doherty suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both Fluteplayer and Doherty were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.  The crash report states the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the collision.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

