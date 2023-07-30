One dead after two-vehicle collision Saturday iear Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A crash in Olmsted County has killed one person.
It happened around 9:47 am Saturday on Highway 30 near Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Karl David Stasko, 25 of Hayfield, was driving east when Sharon Kay Evenson, 64 of Stewartville, pulled out of a driveway and onto Highway 30.
The State Patrol says the collision killed Evenson and left Stasko with non-life threatening injuries.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire & Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.