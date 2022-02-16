One dead after two-vehicle collision in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – One driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Gilmore City.
The Iowa State Patrol says Brenda Knight, 56 of Fort Dodge, was driving east on Highway 3 in Humboldt County when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and smashed into the westbound vehicle driven by Becky Rice, 59 of Pocahontas. The crash happened just after 4:30 pm east of Delaware Avenue.
The State Patrol says the collision killed Knight and injured Rice, who was taken to Humboldt County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This accident remains under investigation. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt EMS, Gilmore City Fire Department, and Humboldt County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.