 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead after a pickup truck crash in Chickasaw County

  • 0
Name released of those involved in fatal Mason City crash

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – A pickup truck crash has killed one person in northeast Iowa.

The State Patrol says it happened a little after 10 am Monday on Iowa Highway 346 in Chickasaw County.  A westbound 2007 Ford F250 went out of control due to road conditions, went off the road, rolled, and came to a stop upside down.

The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was injured.  Their names have not been released.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampton EMS assisted with this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you