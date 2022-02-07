One dead after a pickup truck crash in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – A pickup truck crash has killed one person in northeast Iowa.
The State Patrol says it happened a little after 10 am Monday on Iowa Highway 346 in Chickasaw County. A westbound 2007 Ford F250 went out of control due to road conditions, went off the road, rolled, and came to a stop upside down.
The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was injured. Their names have not been released.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampton EMS assisted with this accident.