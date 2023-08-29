Once in a super blue moon...

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You'll have the chance to see a super blue moon tomorrow night. Casey DeRoo, an assistant professor from the University of Iowa, said that it's actually a combination of two natural phenomena. A blue moon is a phenomenon in which you can see a full moon for a second time in a calendar month. A supermoon is a phenomenon in which the moon is about 5% closer and about 10% to 15% brighter than it is during a normal full moon. Also, when the super blue moon is low on the horizon, it might look closer to you than it actually will be.
“This is a chance for us to actually, you know, sit outside, look at the night sky, and think about, you know, our place on Earth, our place in the Cosmos. I personally am filled with a profound sense of, you know, feeling kind of small and yet comforted by that-by that feeling," DeRoo said.
He also said that the super blue moon will be at its prettiest tomorrow between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. He said that you might also be able to see Saturn tomorrow night. He also said that binoculars could help you see more of the super blue moon's surface details and, of course, it will be easier to appreciate the night sky if you're in a darker area.