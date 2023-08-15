On This Day In Weather History: Significant rainfall led to flooding across Mower County in 1993.

On August 15, 1993, slow-moving thunderstorms rolled across Mower County producing significant amounts of rain and flooding. According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI, rainfall exceeded 4.00" over most of the county with the highest total of 10.25" at Adams, MN. Significant flooding occurred within the city of Austin, MN, where 1,000 homes suffered water damage. Most of the damage occurred when sewer systems backed up into basements, but several homes suffered flood damage from both the Cedar River and Turtle Creek which flow through the city.
For more information on this event, visit the National Weather Service weather history page here: https://www.weather.gov/arx/ThisDayInHistory