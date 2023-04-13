Omnibus Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Bill cleared by Minnesota Senate

MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers in the State Senate passed the first massive spending bill of the session on a bipartisan vote of 58-7 on Thursday.
The Omnibus Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Bill costs around $145 million dollars and funds ag programs. research, food shelves, tax credits for farmers that are selling their property and broadband internet expansions in rural communities.
The latter would receive $100 million dollars to spread broadband to unserved and underserved areas across the state.
One of those programs includes the Lower Population Density Grant Program, which would help fund 75% of rural broadband costs in communities that need it.
State Sen. Carla Nelson said broadband internet is an essential component for any community.
"Everything you can think of today requires high speed broadband and so some of our more rural areas had a difficult time because they are sparsely populated and it is very expensive to get the high speed broadband to large areas when there are very few customers. So, this $100 million in additional broadband money will be very helpful particularly in getting that last mile coverage," Nelson said.
Nelson said another component of the bill would be incentives for the creation and installation of blender pumps produce ethanol.
You can track the bills' progress in the house here.