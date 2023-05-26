OMC opening new clinic in Owatonna in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) sys it will open a clinic in Owatonna in late 2024.
“We believe that our commitment to providing a community-focused healthcare option allows us to offer care to residents in Owatonna. We will deliver the same patient-centered care OMC patients elsewhere have come to expect from us. We currently have many residents who drive to an OMC clinic from Steele and surrounding counties for their healthcare. This new clinic would allow those patients to receive some of their healthcare closer to their home,” says Rob Cunningham, chief operating officer at OMC.
The provider says the multiservice line-clinic and ambulatory surgical center will provide another healthcare option for Owatonna residents.
“We want residents of Owatonna who have a longstanding, trusting relationship with another provider or hospital to feel comfortable continuing with that provider,” says Nikki Mensing, director of primary care at OMC. “We simply want to provide an additional option for the region to receive primary care, some specialty care, and select surgical and endoscopic procedures locally.”
The clinic will also offer some specialty care services on a regular basis.
“We look forward to building new relationships and adding to the healthcare options that patients can choose from in the Owatonna area,” says Mark Wilbur, MD, division chair of primary and specialty care services.