Olmsted Medical Center showing support for military with 'Wear Red Fridays'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center's Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance is showing their support for current and former members of the military by wearing red on Fridays. The acronym stands for "Remember Everyone Deployed."
Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance, known as "SMAP,” does tactical training with the Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, EMTs and retired vets.
Head strength and conditioning coach Wes Emmert says one of their coaches resigned his position to join the marines.
That's when they decided to dedicate their social media to military Fridays to honor those who have served and are still serving.
“I am just very thankful that there are men and women out there that are willing to put their life down for our safety and our way of life,” says Emmert.
He adds, “They stepped away from their lives and committed for a minimum of four years - to serve and protect our country.”
Some Friday posts will highlight exercises specific to military activity. As a tactical career is very demanding, Emmert says this training has been shown to reduce the risk of injuries.
SMAP invites all retired military who want to get back into training or young individuals contemplating a tactical career to contact Wes Emmert at (507) 535 -1980.