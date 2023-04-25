Olmsted Medical Center grateful for annual Kid's Cup funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 26th Annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament is coming up on Monday, May 22nd at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.
It's a fundraiser where proceeds benefit care for kids receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.
For the past ten years, Olmsted Medical Center has been receiving a portion of the funds raised. In 2022, it received a check worth more than $41,000.
Dr. Margaret Dow, the OB/GYN Department Chair at OMC says they're grateful for the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament.
"It's an incredible organization, and the amount of funding makes it possible for us to take incredible care of our patients. Because at Olmsted Medical Center, we're all about you. And without the you's that help fund us, we don't get to take good care of people," said Dr. Dow.
Kid's Cup organizers are still looking for more sponsors and auction item donations. If you're interested, click here.
This year, Gillette Pepsi took over as the lead sponsor. For the past 25 years, it was hosted by Express Employment Professionals.