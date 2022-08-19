Olmsted County's 'Gold Rush' in full swing, after limits due to COVID restrictions in recent years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The semi-annual event that draws tens of thousands of visitors, Olmsted County’s ‘Gold Rush’ kicked off Friday.
It's going on all weekend at Graham Park in Rochester.
Dealers are selling everything from furniture - to toys - coins - and baseball cards.
This is the 2nd show this year following one in May. Last year the event only had one show because of the coronavirus, and the year before that called off both shows.
“It’s wonderful to see all the people. It's a great pleasure to get in this business, and the people that you meet are just really really wonderful people,” says event organizer Richard Townsend.
He and his wife have been running the show for 50 years now.
“When I was little and come to my first show - the ladies used to say, ‘Now you can eat bean soup for the rest of your life, but you’ll own the best antique that money can buy,’ which is true,” he adds.
The show typically draws up to 60,000 people over the weekend. If you didn't make it out yet - it will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.