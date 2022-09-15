Olmsted County's efforts continue to combat homelessness with building on N. Broadway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County and the City of Rochester joined forces to combat homelessness earlier this year.
The building at 105 N. Broadway, previously a nursing facility, has been open two years.
It originally opened in response to COVID-19 allowing people to have a safe place to quarantine. Now it has gone from a crisis response effort to a transitional housing facility.
“It has in my case, meant the world to me. It's given me my life back,” says resident Daniel McVicker who has lived there for a little over a year. He spent the last two years living without a stable home and this building has given him the support he needs to get back on his feet.
“It involved accepting the help and as a community. If you're on the street, you got to really earn that trust. I am in recovery. Addiction is brand new… It is a real challenge and these people step up. Hard,” he emphasizes.
Housing Director Dave Dunn says living in this building allows individuals to address other needs in their lives like reconnecting with families, addressing substance abuse, and finding a job.
“We've seen successes in all of those ways here and that's really what it's all about allowing people to decompress, have a safe place to call home once that is addressed so many other things can be addressed,” says Dunn.
Resident Arlene Simone has went from living out of her car to having a place to live with support from staff. She says it has been a difficult transition, taking her almost 6 months to feel comfortable in her new home.
“I have a vehicle, a good support system, I see my family, I have a garden, it can happen, just patience and time,” she says.
Over the last year, the county has been working to develop a sense of community. The 18 single-room units have been filled since April and meals are provided 2 times a day.
“I never would've gotten this place if I never would've taken the chance and tried. There's a lot of homeless people, but you never know, I never thought after living in vehicles for 13 years I'd ever have a place to live but it's good, it feels good,” says Simone.
McVicker says he plans to get out of the building in the next few months and hopes to work with homeless individuals and those dealing with PTSD.
Residents living at 105 N. Broadway pays 30 percent of their income and rent.
For more information on the housing resources Olmsted County provides, click here.