Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday.
The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given.
Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The boy regained a pulse, started breaking, and was taken to St. Marys.
Another overdose was reported Sunday morning after a report of an unconscious 20-year-old man in the roadway at I-90 and Highway 42 S.
A deputy found two people standing outside a vehicle near the unresponsive man.
Authorities used a gurney to get him off the road before taking him to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said it’s believed he was smoking heroin possibly laced with fentanyl.