Woman's deceased body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County; authorities call death 'suspicious'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have identified 28-year-old female Tia Arleth as the person who was found deceased under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last week.
In a joint press conference with the sheriff's office and Rochester police, authorities said a body was found Friday near County Rd. 2 and 70th Ave. NE., which is a rural area northeast of Rochester.
The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and police believe the circumstances are suspicious.
Authorities were able to track down leads linked to two missing persons cases from Rochester police.
Arleth, who is from Minneapolis with significant ties to Rochester, was last seen May 30 and was reported missing June 12.
The body was found after a person mowing tall grass saw a tarp with a human arm sticking out the side.
Several people have been interviewed in the case and no arrests have been made.