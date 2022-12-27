Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”
The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township.
A woman was walking her dog in the area when the dog began to pull her toward the ditch. The woman saw a human arm and called 911.
The identity of the woman found has not been released.
Authorities did say it appears she likely died somewhere else and her body was moved.