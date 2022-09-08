Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash.
Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape.
The Escape, driven by the 68-year-old woman, tipped on its side. Initially, she was alert at the scene but became unresponsive and was taken to St. Marys. A passenger in her vehicle, a 43-year-old female, was also taken to St. Marys.