Woman whose body was found near Gage Elementary School died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman whose body was found near Gage Elementary in March died from a drug overdose consisting of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Authorities said Mercedez Christiana Rocha was found after a snow pile melted.
The Rochester Police Department says it was contacted by the Northfield Police Department on January 30 to do a welfare check on Rocha. Northfield police said Rocha’s cell phone was tracked to northwest Rochester, though she had no known address in the city. Rochester officers searched but did not find Rocha at that time.
Her body was found near a snow pile in the Gage Elementary parking lot and police say they believe she had been covered by snow for several weeks.