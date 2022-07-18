Woman thrown from horse, kicked before being life-flighted in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 42-year-old woman was life-flighted this weekend after she was thrown from and kicked by a horse.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 8600 block of 43rd Ave. SE. in Pleasant Grove Township.
Bystanders in the area helped authorities cross a river via UTV before they located the woman after going through thick vegetation.
First responders were able to place the victim, a Rochester woman, on a backboard. She was eventually flown by Gunderson Air to St. Marys.
Her condition was not available as of Monday morning.