Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement.
It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
The vehicle ran multiple red lights, stop signs, went over curbs and nearly side-swiped multiple vehicles.
In the 3700 block of Willow Heights Dr. Sw, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect ignored commands before she got stuck in a mesh fence after running through backyards.
Arak Warwien, 25, was tased and taken into custody. She’s facing 10 charges, including felony DWI, fleeing and refusal to test.