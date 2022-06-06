Woman facing DWI charge after 2-vehicle crash injures 4 people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person is facing charges after a DWI crash that resulted in four people being hospitalized.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Friday night at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and 28th St. NE.
The two-vehicle crash resulted in the driver, Patricia Price, 48, facing charges of 2nd-degree DWI and reckless driving. Authorities said she had a 13-year-old boy in the car.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered bruised ribs, difficulty breathing, a broken wrist and severe cuts on their legs and arms. Four of the five people n that vehicle were taken for further evaluation.