 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman, 20, arrested for spitting at Rochester officer, later found with 71 oxycodone pills

  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Monday for spitting at an officer before she was found in possession of more than 70 oxycodone pills.

Police said a traffic stop occurred at 1:26 a.m. and a driver was put through field sobriety tests.

A female passenger, later identified as Taylor Dixon, 20, of Winona, was previously involved in an altercation in downtown Rochester and was aggressive toward officers. 

While the driver was being tested, Dixon got out of the vehicle and eventually spit on officers. 

She’s facing fourth-degree assault and drug charges.

Recommended for you