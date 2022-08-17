With the start of the school year looming, Rochester Public Schools say need for substitute teachers remains high

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As kids get ready to go back to school, the Rochester Public School District wants to remind the public that substitute teachers are still needed.
RPS' Human Resource Coordinator Julie Jimenez Coles. said the district's substitute teacher system took a big hit during COVID-19, which dropped the number of available substitute teachers from around 240 to 45.
However, Coles. said the district has built up its substitute system to around 115 teachers.
RPS pays substitute teachers $200 dollars a day and only requires a four year college degree, according to Coles.
"So once one obtains a license, you apply online and then go through our school district training process, shadow one of the substitute teachers and then you are on your way. So, we have our own program to make sure how we structure the sub teachers is done the way we need it for the need of our students," Coles. said.
Coles. said spring time normally has the highest number of staff absences.
Longfellow Elementary, which started school in late July, has already had six to seven staff absences this year, according to Coles.
