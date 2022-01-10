What's next for Olmsted County's temporary courtroom after one year of use

ROCHESTER, Minn. - January 2022 marks one year of use of Olmsted County's temporary courtroom located in the annex building.
It opened in January 2021 with the goal of alleviating a backlog of court cases waiting to be heard and to adhere to COVID-19 distancing guidelines in place at that time.
As we all know, guidance has changed frequently over the past year, but Mat Miller, director of facilities and building operations, says the courtroom has been able to accommodate for those ever-changing requirements. The room has allowed the court system to return to in person felony jury trials.
When it opened, Miller predicted it to be in use for about 18 months. Now, it's expected to be in use until spring of next year. That's because the county is working on a longer term solution: building another felony-sized courtroom in the government center.
"We're hopeful that when that transition happens, we're beyond some of the physical distancing and other restrictions that kind of necessitated this temporary use. But ultimately, that's the long term goal is to have another felony-sized courtroom just based on the number of cases that we see in Olmsted County," Miller explains.
The county is currently in the process of getting bids for construction of the new courtroom. The board is expected to choose one early this year.
When the temporary courtroom space is no longer needed, it will likely be turned into office spaces.