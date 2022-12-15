Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle

Weather Alert

...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight... .Light to moderate snow will fall through much of today and into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from this afternoon into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times in blowing snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting to as high as 40 mph will cause blowing snow at times, mainly this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in blowing snow, including during the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&