Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.

Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault prior to the incident just before 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Ave. SE.

Johnson fled the area driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plate number BKT665. The vehicle has damage to the rear bumper area.

“We urge Mr. Johnson to turn himself in and ask anyone who knows where he is to call 911 and report it. OCSO requested that RPD conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the use of force, which is standard operating procedure following an incident like this,” authorities said.

Download PDF RPD press release

