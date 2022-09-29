Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites.
After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
Ambrose was eventually taken to the ground and arrested. Ambrose was taken to St. Marys before he was taken to jail. Neither Ambrose nor the officers suffered serious injuries.
He’s facing additional charges of fleeing on foot and felony drug possession after he was found with two M30 pills and 5.19 grams of meth.