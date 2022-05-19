Wanted man tased, arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening after he was tased.
The Rochester Police Department says between 8-10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW. A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
Police say K9 dogs were brought in to search for the bottle.
Marquist Holmes, 21, was arrested and is facing charge of fleeing on foot, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.