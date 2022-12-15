 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight...

.Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and
persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall
rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday
and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility
below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected
as well as the wind increases through the day.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&
breaking

Violent fugitive escapes arrest in Rochester

Roch Police Presence Dec 14 2022

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department said a deputy fired a shot at the suspect in the parking lot of Rochester's Planet Fitness as he tried to get away.

KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is at Cub Foods where there's a large presence of police.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent fugitive escaped from law enforcement at a Rochester exercise gym Wednesday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to arrest someone with a violent warrant after tracking him to Planet Fitness at 4:50 pm.  The Sheriff’s Office says “deadly force” was used to try and stop the fugitive but he managed to get to his vehicle and drive away, ramming two different law enforcement vehicle as he did so.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is currently at large and it is unknown if he is injured.  No deputies were hurt in the incident.

