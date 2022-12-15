Violent fugitive escapes arrest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent fugitive escaped from law enforcement at a Rochester exercise gym Wednesday afternoon.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to arrest someone with a violent warrant after tracking him to Planet Fitness at 4:50 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says “deadly force” was used to try and stop the fugitive but he managed to get to his vehicle and drive away, ramming two different law enforcement vehicle as he did so.
The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is currently at large and it is unknown if he is injured. No deputies were hurt in the incident.