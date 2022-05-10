Video surveillance captured Olmsted Co. murder, tense moments that followed; Bond set at $1M

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Video surveillance at the site of a fatal shooting showed law enforcement exactly what transpired that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man and the arrest of 31-year-old William Shillingford for murder.
Authorities said a son and his father went out to investigate after a truck pulled into the driveway Sunday night in rural Kalmar Township. What followed left the 70-year-old father dead.
Shillingford was arraigned Tuesday morning and is being held on $1M bond on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault
“The surveillance video showed the suspect's Tacoma circling the driveway once and then parking. At one point, the suspect is shown walking near the garage holding a handgun. Victim and the complainant can be seen walking from the front of the house toward the detached garage. The surveillance video showed the suspect "rack" the handgun, assume a shooting stance and raise the handgun, and aim it in the direction of Victim and the complainant,” court documents state. “After a moment, the suspect fired multiple rounds at Victim and the complainant. From the video, it appeared that the suspect fired three rounds, one round from each of three different shooting positions - standing, crouching and prone - and then ran away.”
When authorities arrived, a path of blood was witnessed leading into the residence.
Shortly after, witnesses advised seeing a man tip-toeing across the field before he laid down in the ditch.
“When Witnesses informed officers that the white male suspect was running out of the ditch, officers checked the area and Sgt. Tesdahl of the Rochester Police Department observed the male running towards the driveway of a nearby house. Ofc. Pond assisted Sgt. Tesdahl and detained the white male at gunpoint,” documents state.
You can see the full criminal complaint below: