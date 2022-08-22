Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock.
They then stole two iPhones (total value of $1,900) and the display they were on.
Stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine have reported similar crimes recently and authorities said the suspects “appear to be the same.”