 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

  • Updated
  • 0
Verizon

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock.

They then stole two iPhones (total value of $1,900) and the display they were on.

Stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine have reported similar crimes recently and authorities said the suspects “appear to be the same.”

 

Recommended for you